Manieri: Thanksgiving in California - take it outside

And there’s something else. There won’t be much time for regaling your guests with post-feast storytelling, or even dessert for that matter. You need to keep it short—two hours maximum, the governor says. Then, it’s everyone out, post-haste. If you have any lingerers, do what a friend of mine does when he decides the party’s over and wants everyone to leave—start cleaning up. You can even put up the chairs. They’ll get the hint. If not—and I hate to resort to this but rules are rules—you might have to get physical. I don’t see anything wrong with hiring a bouncer for a couple of hours to clear out the riff raff.