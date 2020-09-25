Manieri: Supreme Court controversy is a bipartisan effort

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"You don't like a particular policy or a particular president? Then argue for your position. Go out there and win an election.”

Sounds like something President Donald Trump would say — unhelpful, divisive, perhaps even incendiary. Typical Trump, really.

But Trump didn’t say it. It was President Barack Obama in 2013, during a debate about the debt ceiling. In 2010, during the health care summit, Obama reminded Republican Sen. John McCain, that “the election’s over.”

Elections do, indeed, have consequences, one of which is an elected president gets to nominate Supreme Court justices.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg dying before Trump left the White House was the Democrats’ worst nightmare. Well, almost. The worst is Trump winning a second term, which will trigger a level of apoplexy so seismic that the tectonic plates might reshuffle like a deck of cards.

There’s nothing new or precedent-shattering about a president nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year or during a lame-duck session. It’s happened 29 times and in 17 of those cases, when the president’s party held the senate, the nominee was confirmed.