Manieri: Liberals, where is your sense of humor

I’m prepared to pay handsomely. We thickies need all the help we can get.

But even I didn’t need help working out the Bee’s story. The site’s tagline “Fake news you can trust” is kind of a giveaway, as are a couple of the Bee’s recent headlines:

“Iran declines to sign Colin Kaepernick after reviewing workout video.”

“Trump holds press conference to moon Iran on national television.”

I had to factcheck that last one, but it is indeed fake.

I’m not sure why CNN feels the need to send up flares to warn us of satire. I must have missed all of the red alerts when “Saturday Night Life,” “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report,” among others, were lampooning conservatives which, by the way, is OK with me. Political satire is a form of free speech.

But when the Bee responds to CNN with the story, “CNN Attacks Babylon Bee: ‘The internet is only big enough for one fake news site’,” the left stops laughing.

There is always an underlying element of truth to humor. That’s what makes it funny. As Churchill once said, “A joke is a very serious thing.”