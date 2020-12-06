Manieri: Lessons from the inbox on divisiveness and unity

I collect my hate mail. Not because it makes me angry or because I want to obsess over it. It’s just so interesting and I want to understand it. I receive a lot of emails in response to columns, and most are generally positive. But the negative ones are really negative. This fascinates me.

For example, in a recent piece on how the media will miss President Trump when he’s gone, and vice versa, a reader unleashed a stream of conscious under the subject “Absurd!” He went on to call me “demented” and then took a shot at Kentucky, where I currently live. Mind you, he sent this email to me on Thanksgiving.

The funny thing is the piece wasn’t really partisan in any way, and I still can’t figure out how it could enrage someone to the point where he would still be thinking about it a week after it was published.

There’s a lot of anger out there, folks, though that’s not exactly breaking news.

Here’s another.

“Your column, ‘Lessons learned from the 2020 election,’ validates the axiom ‘to assume makes an ass of you and me.’”

That was it, the entire email. I’m not sure how the axiom applies in this case, but these things don’t have to make sense.