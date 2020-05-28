Manieri: If only we would tame our tongues

Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted on Wednesday that Trump should self-inject an air-filled syringe, which would “do the trick.”

Neither Trump nor Griffin has apologized. In fact, each has doubled down with Trump calling the staffer’s death a “cold case” (it was ruled an accident) and Griffin tweeting that she is well aware that an injection of air into the veins could be fatal.

The issue of our current discourse, political and otherwise, goes well beyond the latest round of unfortunate tweets and comments.

What happened to civility and respect? Blaming the president is nothing more than a “He started it!” schoolyard argument. We’re all complicit, myself included. Twitter and other social media platforms aren’t so much forums to share what is on our minds as much as they are indications of what is lurking in our hearts.

I’m not wagging my finger at anyone. I receive a fair amount of angry emails and I will confess that my first inclination is to fire back a response that will get my adversary in checkmate. Victory, after all, is much more satisfying, at least for a while, than reconciliation.

In his book Mere Christianity, C.S. Lewis addresses this aspect of the human condition.