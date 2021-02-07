Manieri: Getting kids back to school shouldn’t be this difficult

Kids need to be in school. This seems to be an epiphany for some who, a year ago, suggested sending a teacher into a classroom was the equivalent of landing on the beach at Normandy.

This is the problem in a world of extremes where every issue, no matter how fundamental, is politically charged. If you believe children need to be in school, you want to kill teachers. If you believe businesses need to open, you care more about money than human life.

In October, the Atlanta Journal Constitution released a poll that showed 87% of Republicans supported the resumption of in-person classes while only 34% of Democrats favored reopening.

These numbers say a lot about where we are as a society. I’m firmly convinced that if Gallup conducted a poll asking the question, “Do you think puppies are cute?” the numbers would somehow fall along political lines.

Now, some prominent Democrats, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot among them, are pushing teachers’ unions to get their members back in classrooms. Lightfoot, according to the Chicago Tribune, has spent $70 million dollars making schools safe for students to return.