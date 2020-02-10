Manieri: Don’t know how your dog is feeling? Check the eyebrows

I do frequently speak to Bosco in complete sentences to which my wife replies, “He missed his ESL classes this week.” But I know he understands, like Mr. Ed understood Wilbur.

Bosco has what we call “people eyes.” His head is so big that his eyes are the size of a human’s. So, when he lays on the couch, always with his head on a pillow, his eyes say to me, “Yeah. I’m here. So what? I’m comfy and I don’t think you have the energy or enthusiasm to make me move.”

In most cases he’s right. Trying to move an unmotivated Bosco even a few inches is a powerlifting exercise.

I realize Bosco has no concept of his size or strength though, mercifully, he has not a malicious bone in his enormous body. Usually he just wants to snuggle in your lap. It looks to me like that’s when he’s happiest. How can I tell? Now, I’m not sure because according to Horowitz, that “smile” I think I see is probably just “a function of his anatomy” and I have no business arguing with a scientist, as any of my high school science teachers can attest.

So, what is my dog thinking? Beats me.

What am I thinking? He knows.

Rich Manieri is a Philadelphia-born journalist and author. He is currently a professor of journalism at Asbury University in Kentucky. You can reach him at manieri2@gmail.com.

