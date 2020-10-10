Manieri: Attack ads an unfortunate reflection of our discourse

McGrath is running ads of her own in which McConnell appears only slightly less evil than Mr. Burns of “The Simpsons.” One McGrath ad opens with a creepy montage of black and white McConnell photos with McGrath saying, “Mitch McConnell has spent his whole political career trying to stop people from getting affordable health care.” She goes on to tie McConnell to Kentucky’s high cancer mortality rate and its prevalence of heart and lung disease. Of course, Kentucky has one of the highest obesity rates in the country and is second to only West Virginia in cigarette smoking. So, there’s that.

If we’re wondering why so many good, qualified people spurn political office, we really don’t need to look much further than political attack ads. Not that there aren’t good people currently serving, but exposing oneself to constant ridicule and mischaracterization is not all that appealing to someone who is already successful and shielded from public scrutiny. Why anyone wants to be president, I have no idea.

Politics can be nasty business and it doesn’t get any nastier than a month before an election. But when it’s all about winning, nothing is sacred and money is no object. Advertising Analytics projects $6.7 billion will be spent on advertising in the 2020 election cycle and at least half of that will be spent in the last 10 weeks of the campaign.