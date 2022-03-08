Letter: Democracy is fragile

The Russian attack on Ukraine and the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s Capitol are shockingly painful reminders that democracy is fragile. We all must redouble our efforts to strengthen and protect our nation on this continent as Abraham Lincoln described it, “conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” Clearly today, both here and abroad, the notion that a nation, “so dedicated can long endure,” is being severely tested.

Today, I read again Lincoln’s words and they call to me to do all I can to assure that the freedom we all cherish is defended and extended to the fullest extent to all Americans, white, Black, brown, yellow, red, gay, straight and trans. We are strongest when together we demonstrate to ourselves and the world what true freedom means: that when we disagree, we can discuss those differences with civility in a respectful and informed manner.

It is our sacred duty to raise our children to respect all people, no matter the difference in color or sexual orientation or opinions. Furthermore, we need to support our teachers in their efforts to teach the full history of our nation, not just the story of white dominance. Our children need to know that our nation was built by Black slave labor and that Native Americans, already here when Columbus “discovered” America, were violently pushed off their lands. Our well trained educators can teach our complete history in a way that shames no child and supports all children.

Democracy is fragile. Only when we as a people recognize the worth and dignity of all Americans, can we together experience, as Lincoln said, “a new birth of freedom,” and ensure “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Joan Bechtel

Newville

