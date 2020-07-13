Kofler: Overwhelmed by coronavirus advice? Act like a toddler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We’re getting a lot of advice these days. Some of the tips for the pandemic are good, such as wearing masks. Some of it — like injecting bleach — is actually dangerous. As a behavioral scientist, I know that the advice I’m about to give you is backed up by years of research, but as a semi-functional adult I’m aware it’s going to sound pretty dumb.

To navigate awkward social settings during the pandemic, act like a toddler.

No, I don’t mean throwing a fit because you won’t buy yourself popsicles. When I suggest acting like a toddler to navigate awkward social situations, I’m referencing research that shows how well-suited preschool-age children are to this uncertain era and how badly our adult brains are conditioned to it.

Recently, I went out to eat at a few restaurants and was struck how awkward I felt. I didn’t know where to stand, where and how to sit, what the mask procedures were, and if I should be using the hand sanitizer on the host station. What was once an unconscious behavior has become more fraught than a middle-school cafeteria.

Making matters worse is that each restaurant had different rules of engagement. Some had special walkways with poorly placed signage on the floor marking paths. Others had bricks on the table that signified various stages of the cleaning process.