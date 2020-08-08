Kofler: How stores can improve their mask-up game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether you wear a mask depends on many factors, such as your level of education, gender, partisanship, or – and I admit, this is a smaller category – whether you play catcher for a Major League Baseball team. A contextual factor more common, though, is whether or not the places you shop require them, which can put retail and grocery workers in the difficult and unfamiliar position of enforcing public health rules.

Whatever you think about masks, we can all agree that customer service means something very different than it did in January. Now the clerk trained to believe the customer is always right is having to, for all practical effects, play cop when the customer is wrong, leading to some dicey situations. Recently, police were called when two guys got rough because they were told they had to wear masks in a Manhattan Trader Joe’s. That’s precisely why Home Depot doesn’t enforce its own mask mandate.

“It’s too dangerous to forcibly or physically deny entry,” a spokesperson told the Washington Post.

“Employees should not be expected to put their safety and their life on the line for the employer. That’s an unreasonable expectation,” the president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said recently in calling for stores to hire security guards to enforce the rules.