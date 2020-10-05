Kofler: Feeling the fatigue

Do you see it now? Reeves is talking about the compounding pressures of multiple identities on these athletes. I count at least four: Black American, citizen surviving the pandemic, hard-working employee, and mobilizer for social change.

How many rolls are you being asked to play?

This kind of fatigue can pose actual dangers. The UK government used it as a reason not to impose stronger regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus, arguing that too many restrictions would cause behavioral fatigue and lead to non-compliance. In the U.S., we’re being hit with so many changing demands at once that even the simplest actions, like wearing a mask, can get blurred.

Luckily, behavioral science can help us all fight the fatigue.

Practice Radical Acceptance. One study found that not fully adopting an identity can lead to burnout and fatigue. Self-doubt is a big part of this, as is playing “out of position” in multiple roles. Operating as an executive, a teacher’s assistant, and a Zoom technician all from your kitchen table can make it difficult to adopt one singular identity. The remedy here — rather than rejecting these new roles — is to practice radical acceptance. Yes, life is weird now — but accept it, stop fighting it, and move on.