Jonah Goldberg: Trump unlikely to repeat Nixon’s 1968 success

For these and many other reasons, the political situation was very different. Nixon was pushing law and order, but that didn’t have the racial connotations such a campaign would have today, against the backdrop of the George Floyd protests. That’s in part because Nixon was running in a three-way race against then-Vice President Hubert Humphrey and the de facto Dixiecrat but officially independent George Wallace. Nixon’s law-and-order messaging was aimed more at the hippies and campus radicals, not African Americans.

Moreover, Nixon was running as the return-to-normalcy candidate. He was no firebrand “new conservative” like Sen. Barry Goldwater, nor was he an anti-integration populist like Wallace. Nixon was the former vice president under the staid and blissfully boring Dwight Eisenhower.

Trump is an incumbent presiding over chaos while claiming to be the anti-chaos candidate. But people felt like the times were chaotic before George Floyd was killed, and a great many Americans blame Trump for it. Yes, if looting continues and Democrats (and the media) are perceived as encouraging mayhem, Trump’s law-and-order rhetoric may help him win in November, but it won’t be because this is a replay of 1968.