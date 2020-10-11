Jonah Goldberg: Is America really a democracy?

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) has been tweeting some interesting things.

During Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate, Lee declared on Twitter, “We’re not a democracy.”

That raised some eyebrows, to say the least. He followed up by tweeting, “Democracy isn’t the objective; liberty, peace, and prospefity [sic] are. We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that.”

I’ll spare you the Twitter histrionics. Suffice it to say a great many people did not sigh with relief at this clarification. Maybe they should have, at least a little.

Let’s unpack things.

Going by the timeline, it seems Lee was responding to some boilerplate rhetoric from debate moderator Susan Page about “our democracy.” In the colloquial and conventional sense, Lee is wrong. We are a democracy insofar as our top leaders, including the good senator, are elected democratically. But Lee is a smart, decent, patriotic man with a deep understanding of the Constitution, so he clearly knows that.