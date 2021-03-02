Guest Editorial: Wolf’s pot-push is good politics (given his bad policies)

And let’s not overlook the heartbreak countless families endured by being unable to say their final goodbyes to loved ones — many of whom likely became ill because of Gov. Wolf’s order forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients. Yet, just recently, Wolf claimed his administration had issued no such order. Then after acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam corrected him, he claimed to have no knowledge of the order.

A few days later while testifying before lawmakers, Secretary Beam refused to say whether this deadly nursing home policy was a mistake. Should Gov. Wolf put out a press release on this?

Then, there are the thousands of students and parents who still don’t know when their schools will open for in-person learning. The worst part of this is that many of these parents and children often have no option other than staying at the mercy of their ZIP-code-assigned school districts that aren’t teaching. What does Gov. Wolf do? Propose cutting funding for schools that actually are teaching. Not his proudest moment.

This doesn’t even begin to touch on the absolute catastrophe of Wolf’s Department of State in failing to advertise a proposed constitutional amendment to aid victims of childhood sex abuse. Thanks to his administration’s incompetence, justice for these individuals will be denied for at least another two years.