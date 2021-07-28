Guest Editorial: Wolf doubles down on a nursing home care crisis of his creation

We can support staffing to meet the residents’ needs and provide quality outcomes, but it must be fully funded. The administration indicated it would increase Medicaid Assistance to help pay for the new mandate, but we’re long past the point where we can just take them at their word. The track record simply isn’t there. After all, Gov. Wolf has never proposed or provided a Medicaid funding increase. He also has never supported any funding initiatives by the General Assembly.

In fact, Pennsylvania is so far behind in meeting the needs of seniors who rely on Medicaid care that it will take years to catch up. Had the Wolf administration funded Medicaid adequately through the years, those dollars would’ve gone to staff to continue providing quality care to residents.

The pandemic’s financial burden has only exacerbated the funding crisis created by Gov. Wolf. These regulations ignore that the pandemic is far from over for long-term care facilities, which remain in a daily battle with a virus that targets our oldest citizens. Costs for personal protective equipment (PPE), ongoing testing and other pandemic-related costs continue to total in the millions of dollars.