Guest Editorial: Why environmental literacy should be part of Pennsylvania curriculum

Since I was a child, I have always had an interest in wildlife and the environment. Most of my spare time was spent in the creek behind my house in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County, flipping stones and logs to find salamanders after school. My interests quickly turned into a lifelong passion after my exposure to wildlife and ecology classes in my secondary education.

My first exposure to these ideas occurred in 8th grade science at Eagle View Middle School after I learned about the Chesapeake Bay and the problems surrounding it. Later, I was determined to continue my thirst for knowledge about the environment while attending Cumberland Valley High School. I joined our school’s FFA chapter and Envirothon team my freshman year and learned all about the environment, Pennsylvania wildlife, ecology, and agriculture in my classes.

Teachers provided us with countless hands-on learning experiences exploring Pennsylvania’s wild places to inspire us to care about wildlife and water. Needless to say, it worked.

My fondest memories in high school are of these topics and the teachers that shared them with me. I found success in FFA’s agricultural classes and participated in multiple career development events (CDEs) to continue my love of learning outside the classroom.