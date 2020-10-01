Guest Editorial: When it comes to breast health, you are your own best advocate

Every October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, my colleagues and I stress the importance of screenings. Regular mammograms are important. They give you your best chance at detecting breast cancer early — and the best fighting chance against it.

But what if something seems “off” and your next mammogram isn’t scheduled for a while?

That’s when you need to call your care team. It’s your body and no one knows it better than you do. If something doesn’t feel right during a self-exam, you learn that a family member has breast cancer — or had it in the past — or you just have questions that you’d like to have answered, don’t hesitate to call.

If you’ve been thinking about putting off regular mammograms due to concerns about COVID-19, Geisinger is offering free 15-minute telephone consultations with clinicians from our breast health teams, including our breast surgeons, high-risk providers and genetics team. The screenings are on Oct. 17, open to anyone age 18 or older who’s concerned about their breast health and highly recommended for anyone with a family history of breast cancer.