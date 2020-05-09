Guest Editorial: Weathering the COVID crisis together

Families who were already struggling to get by before COVID-19 may now be on the verge of crisis. Business closures mean that families may not be able to afford food for their children or rent and utilities to maintain their homes. Parents may have to take time off of work due to school closures, resulting in lost income. And those who get sick face mounting health care costs.

I urge you to be mindful of those around you who rely on hourly and part-time employment as our community relies on them to stock the shelves, care for the elderly, prep food, deliver packages, clean medical facilities, and cashier at the grocery store. A prolonged crisis like this can be catastrophic as essential employees aren’t afforded the luxury of telecommuting, have little to no savings, and often live paycheck to paycheck.

One missed paycheck can have dire long-term consequences, let alone multiple missed paychecks for the 31% of Cumberland County residents who were struggling to meet their basic needs before COVID-19. That’s more than 98,000 households living as ALICE (Asset, Limited, Income, Constrained, Employed).