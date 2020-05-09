Guest Editorial: Weathering the COVID crisis together

For more than 100 years, United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County has been committed to serving the community. As we all face growing concerns about our community’s COVID-19 response and recovery, our mission and purpose remain the same — we mobilize the caring power of our community to help people in need.
As a result of the current coronavirus crisis, our community’s most critical nonprofit organizations serving on the front lines of this emergency (shelters, food pantries, healthcare organizations) are feeling the physical, emotional, and financial strain while simultaneously altering their services to protect their staff and clients. Their operational challenges are mounting at a time when needs are increasing, and their workforce is decreasing due to social distancing and fewer people able and willing to volunteer during this time of uncertainty.
These are most certainly not the best of times, and economists have warned they are likely to get worse. Right now, in our community, schools have closed, but remote learning is happening; children are receiving lunch; our health care workers are focused on keeping people safe, and families are doing their part by staying home to help flatten the curve.
We know there will be severe short- and long-term impacts during this pandemic, including individuals who become sick, as well as those who are affected financially by business and school closures.
Families who were already struggling to get by before COVID-19 may now be on the verge of crisis. Business closures mean that families may not be able to afford food for their children or rent and utilities to maintain their homes. Parents may have to take time off of work due to school closures, resulting in lost income. And those who get sick face mounting health care costs.
I urge you to be mindful of those around you who rely on hourly and part-time employment as our community relies on them to stock the shelves, care for the elderly, prep food, deliver packages, clean medical facilities, and cashier at the grocery store. A prolonged crisis like this can be catastrophic as essential employees aren’t afforded the luxury of telecommuting, have little to no savings, and often live paycheck to paycheck.
One missed paycheck can have dire long-term consequences, let alone multiple missed paychecks for the 31% of Cumberland County residents who were struggling to meet their basic needs before COVID-19. That’s more than 98,000 households living as ALICE (Asset, Limited, Income, Constrained, Employed).
The clear path forward includes working together. We need to help families weather this crisis now and into the foreseeable future. We need to provide financial stability to the community organizations that are the boots on the ground, working tirelessly to help families. We need to ensure that the crucial work of our community partners can continue to carry us through this difficult time.
But we can’t do these things without the community’s support. That’s why United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County answered the community’s call by launching the Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund (CAERF)
This fund offers a streamlined approach to giving by providing community members, corporations, social service, and faith-based organizations a centralized location to donate to basic needs like access to health care, transportation, financial resources, and food. By collaborating with agencies and programs directly serving clients, United Way will ensure there are supports for individuals, families, and community organizations in Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mt. Holly Springs, New Kingstown, Newville, and Plainfield.
Generous corporate donations are helping, but individual contributions are also making a measurable difference. If you are able, please make an online donation to the Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund at uwcarlisle.org. Checks should be made payable to United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County and mailed to 145 S. Hanover Street, Carlisle PA 17013. Please indicate “Emergency Fund” on the memo line of the check.
To see how donations are already at work, please visit https://uwcarlisle.org/dollars-making-a-difference/. Recipient organizations through the end of April include 3 P Ride, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Community CARES, CONTACT Helpline, Cumberland-Goodwill Emergency Management Services, Hospice of Central PA, RASE Project, Safe Harbour, The Salvation Army – Carlisle, Maranatha Carlisle, and New Kingstown Fire Department. This list of recipient organizations will continue to expand as allocations are decided weekly and will continue until all funds are depleted.
Unfortunately, this crisis is affecting everyone regardless of age, race, nationality, or income. For some, it will be easy to weather the storm while others will rely on the dramatic action and the generosity of others to get them through this extraordinary challenge.
Fortunately, we are resilient, and when we stand together as a community, we are all stronger together.
Photos: United Way Of Carlisle And Cumberland County campaign celebration
Lucy Zander is the Executive Director of United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.