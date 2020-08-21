Guest Editorial: We can only open schools safely if we follow the rules

These guidelines provide a clear pathway for school leaders. Now we need to make sure that every school in Pennsylvania follows them. Doing so will ensure that our students, staff, and families stay safe and that we slow the spread of this terrible virus.

Considering the rules, it is clear that students, teachers, and staff must wear face coverings in school buildings, unless they fall under an exception, such as students with certain disabilities do. We know from the experts that wearing a face covering is one of the single most impactful ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

There also is no question that everyone in school buildings should maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times. To recommend anything less than 6 feet in school buildings will put students and staff at risk.

And, perhaps more important than anything else, schools should follow the science-based health guidance on school reopening procedures that the state issued on Aug. 10. If a school is in a county where blended or remote learning plans are recommended, then that school should follow the guidance and do just that. Period.