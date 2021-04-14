Guest Editorial: We can make it better

As Black obstetrician-gynecologists, midwives and members of the UPMC family, we have come together to highlight the current state of affairs for pregnant women of color. The U.S., a developed nation, has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, with Black women affected disproportionately in comparison with other races. Bringing awareness of this disparity is important to us because we are caregivers, mothers, partners, daughters, friends and confidants to many Black women.

Dedicated to addressing disparities and inequity in health care, UPMC extends services that meet the many different needs of our unique and diverse communities in all of the broad regions we serve throughout western and central Pennsylvania. UPMC provides expertise at UPMC Magee, UPMC Hamot, UPMC Altoona, UPMC Pinnacle, and UPMC Williamsport. We are proud that UPMC is showing its commitment to eliminating racism, bias and inequalities in maternal health care by collaborating across our vast health care system, with national and local organizations, and by strongly participating in Black Maternal Health Week, April 11-17.