Guest Editorial: We are all essential workers

What does our essential work as citizens in a democracy require? Our civic response this time needs to match the national unity of past crises when we came together, mourned together and rebuilt together. We need to challenge our elected leaders to value the lives and the work of all of us. The pandemic has shown us the great value of the sanitation workers, the mail carriers, the health workers and the teachers.

We hear heroic stories of nurse’s aids who hold up cell phones for dying patients so they can talk with their loved ones, even as the lack of protective gear opens them to becoming victims of the virus.

We hear stories of teachers who have worked so hard to re-invent learning for their students and meet the challenge of on-line learning, too often without adequate student access to the internet. And we are inspired by them. So, as essential workers, we stay at home, we wear masks in public to protect others, we mail in our census form, we sign up for our mail-in ballots, and we share words of care, concern and love with neighbors and friends. These gentle acts of kindness are our victory gardens — the gardens of democracy.