Guest Editorial: Victims’ rights are still not protected

Annually for a week in April, crime victims and their advocates come together to acknowledge and celebrate the progression of the victims' rights movement through the past half century. This year, the week, also known as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, is held from April 19-25 and will specifically highlight the theme — Seek Justice, Ensure Victims' Rights, and Inspire Hope.
In recognizing this week and honoring the individuals and groups who have made strides for crime victims, I’m reminded of how far we’ve come in Pennsylvania in protecting the rights of victims throughout the Commonwealth.
On Nov. 5, 2019, more than 74% of Pennsylvania voters voted in favor of the Victims’ Rights Amendment, also known as Marsy’s Law. Marsy’s Law ensures that the victims’ rights outlined in the Pennsylvania Crime Victims Act are implemented through an amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution.
While it should be safe to assume that victims are protected through the Pennsylvania Crime Victims Act and its Bill of Rights, the truth is as a statuary law, it is not enough. Without constitutional protections, victims’ rights can be challenged, and even more, victims have no recourse if their rights are violated.
It’s easy enough to rattle off the Miranda Rights and understand the rights owed to an individual as the accused: the right to remain silent; the right to an attorney; and the right to an appointed attorney if you cannot afford one. But are you aware of the rights that you have as a victim? Those include the right to be present at all proceedings involving your crime; the right to be heard during sentencing or any process that may result in the offender’s release; the right to receive notification of any proceedings and major developments in the case; and the right to be treated with fairness, respect, and dignity.
By implementing Marsy’s Law into the Pennsylvania Constitution, crime victims’ rights will have an equal level of protection as those of the accused and convicted.
Millions of Americans across 35 states are protected by constitutional victims’ rights, and even though Pennsylvanians overwhelmingly voted in favor of the amendment, the Commonwealth’s victims are still not protected by Marsy’s Law because the ACLU and the League of Women Voters have filed suit to stop the amendment from being implemented.
While more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians have demonstrated by their votes a clear understanding that Marsy’s Law fundamentally addresses victims’ rights, opponents argue that the amendment is vague and would take rights away from the accused and defendant’s rights.
Marsy’s Law, however, will not create more rights for the victim than the accused or the defendant and will not infringe on their own protections guaranteed to them in the Constitution. Marsy’s Law is instead simply asking that victims have a voice in the process, not a veto.
While National Crime Victims’ Rights Week provides us with a specific opportunity to think about crime victims, Marsy’s Law ensures that we are thinking about crime victims all the time.
We can all agree that no crime victim should have fewer rights than the accused, and Marsy’s Law guarantees that will not be the case.
State Rep. Sheryl Delozier represent the 88th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, which includes Cumberland County.
