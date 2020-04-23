Guest Editorial: Victims’ rights are still not protected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Annually for a week in April, crime victims and their advocates come together to acknowledge and celebrate the progression of the victims' rights movement through the past half century. This year, the week, also known as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, is held from April 19-25 and will specifically highlight the theme — Seek Justice, Ensure Victims' Rights, and Inspire Hope.

In recognizing this week and honoring the individuals and groups who have made strides for crime victims, I’m reminded of how far we’ve come in Pennsylvania in protecting the rights of victims throughout the Commonwealth.

On Nov. 5, 2019, more than 74% of Pennsylvania voters voted in favor of the Victims’ Rights Amendment, also known as Marsy’s Law. Marsy’s Law ensures that the victims’ rights outlined in the Pennsylvania Crime Victims Act are implemented through an amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution.

While it should be safe to assume that victims are protected through the Pennsylvania Crime Victims Act and its Bill of Rights, the truth is as a statuary law, it is not enough. Without constitutional protections, victims’ rights can be challenged, and even more, victims have no recourse if their rights are violated.