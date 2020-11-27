Guest Editorial: UPMC's message - don’t let guard down

We know that everyone is weary of COVID-19. Trying to prevent the spread of this virus has changed our day-to-day lives. However, handwashing, masking, social distancing, and other measures work – and they helped us control the spread of the virus in the spring. Now is not the time to give up.

It’s time to redouble our efforts and do everything in our individual power to help keep people from getting sick.

We’ve gotten positive news from the CDC: Wearing a mask has been shown to protect the wearer as well as others from the virus. There are promising vaccines on the horizon. And in the short time that the medical community has been dealing with this virus, we’ve been able to identify better ways to care for COVID-19 patients and help more of them recover. This is all good news.

Now more than ever, each of us should continue to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 while we look toward a light on the horizon. Especially as the holiday season is quickly approaching, please continue to do your part to stay healthy and keep others safe: