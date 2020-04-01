Guest Editorial: To get through this, we all must “be the helpers”

It is for all of these brave souls that we must rise to the occasion of being the helpers in our own ways. The most important thing we can do for them is staying home and maintaining proper social distance until our healthcare system can fully prepare to care for the patients who will fall ill in the coming weeks or months.

Social distancing isn’t easy. Trust me, I get it. I am a hugger, and it would be impossible to exaggerate how difficult it is for me to stay 6 feet apart. Even though it goes against my very nature, I know how important it is, and how staying away now means the day when I can once again hug my friends and neighbors will come more quickly.

I also worry about the millions of undocumented immigrants in this country, because I know exactly how they must be feeling. My mother fled violence in Brazil and brought my brother and I here with nothing when we were only children. Unlike the soothing advice that Mr. Rogers’ mother offered him, my mother warned us every day to “be invisible,” because the future we were fighting to build for ourselves in America could be snatched away at any moment if we weren’t careful.