Guest Editorial: Time to lift restrictions on Pa. restaurants and bars

My office saw an uptick in calls from residents seeking help with unemployment benefits after the restrictions were imposed. In fact, 91% of restaurateurs in the state (that haven’t closed permanently) have laid off or furloughed workers since March because of the administration’s COVID-19 response, leaving about 332,000 employees out of work, according to the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association. About 86% of restaurant operators in the state say it is unlikely their businesses will be profitable in the next six months, also according to the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

To help prevent further job loss and to get people back to work, I co-sponsored House Bill 2513 to give establishments the option to utilize 50% of their indoor seating capacity. Another piece of legislation I am supporting is House Bill 2753 to waive all late fees and penalties as long as sales taxes for restaurants, bars and taverns are paid by the end of the year.

I also co-sponsored House Bill 2783 to waive all 2021 license renewal and permit fees for any liquor licensee holding a club, restaurant, hotel or eatery license and can demonstrate they lost more than 25% in sales as a result of the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 disaster emergency.