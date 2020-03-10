Guest Editorial: The “why” of COVID-19 preparedness in Cumberland County

COVID-19 is now in Pennsylvania, but ever since the numbers of those infected started to climb in the United States I’ve noticed two very contrary reactions. Either the virus is nothing to worry about or it prompts a massive panic, triggering a run on sanitizers, toilet paper, and masks.
Current estimates do show a little more than 96% of those infected survive. Close to 80% of those infected had their symptoms classified as mild. On the flip side, those who had pre-existing conditions or were aged 50+ had a greater rate of death or faced critical symptoms, particularly those with a cardiovascular disease or diabetes. The goal of our EMS outreach is to help facilitate a measured response — COVID-19 is not nothing, but it’s also not the end of the world.
The aim of all the preparedness measures you hear about, especially public messaging about frequent hand-washing, limiting exposures, and staying home when sick, is in order to “flatten the curve,” i.e. the number of people sick at a given time.
We in the emergency medical services are incredibly resource limited. Pennsylvania’s first responder problems (detailed in the state’s SR6 report from 2018) have not come close to being addressed. In a location near Erie last month a 911 caller could not get any ambulances to respond to their emergency. New bills, like HB 1862, threaten to strip more funding from EMS, leaving us less prepared to respond amidst this disease outbreak.
You have free articles remaining.
We need to do all we can to limit the resource drain that this virus will have on our healthcare system, allowing us to be there when people need it most.
By following directives to practice good hygiene, to postpone travel, avoid large group events or cancel activities, and to stay at home when sick, you can help us “flatten” out the growth of this virus. While we anticipate caring for more sick patients, doing this over a longer course of time helps us to replenish supplies, like masks which are on backorder. It enables sick responders time to recover without compromising how many ambulances we can deploy. It also frees up hospital beds in the process. Treating a high number of patients all at once is simply a recipe for disaster.
We cannot do this without you. We need you to share our measured response to the virus. We’re not out there to scare you or trigger a panic, but if you proceed as if it is business as usual we run the risk of experiencing crippling healthcare resource shortages. While the risk of community spread of COVID-19 in PA is currently low, we are still contending with the flu and a host of other illnesses and injury processes that aren’t going away just because this outbreak is in the news.
Help us help others by following CDC and PA Department of Health recommendations. Wash your hands, avoid crowds, and if you are sick do not become a “super spreader.” Instead, stay at your home and reduce your risk of getting others sick.
If you suspect COVID-19 and are not experiencing any immediate life threats, contact the PA Department of Health (1-877-724-3258) to arrange testing in a way that limits your contact with others. While it may be very difficult to completely stop COVID-19 from spreading, by flattening the curve you give healthcare workers their best chance to treat those who have it.
Nathan Harig is the chief for Cumberland Goodwill EMS in Carlisle.