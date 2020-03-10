Guest Editorial: The “why” of COVID-19 preparedness in Cumberland County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We need to do all we can to limit the resource drain that this virus will have on our healthcare system, allowing us to be there when people need it most.

By following directives to practice good hygiene, to postpone travel, avoid large group events or cancel activities, and to stay at home when sick, you can help us “flatten” out the growth of this virus. While we anticipate caring for more sick patients, doing this over a longer course of time helps us to replenish supplies, like masks which are on backorder. It enables sick responders time to recover without compromising how many ambulances we can deploy. It also frees up hospital beds in the process. Treating a high number of patients all at once is simply a recipe for disaster.

We cannot do this without you. We need you to share our measured response to the virus. We’re not out there to scare you or trigger a panic, but if you proceed as if it is business as usual we run the risk of experiencing crippling healthcare resource shortages. While the risk of community spread of COVID-19 in PA is currently low, we are still contending with the flu and a host of other illnesses and injury processes that aren’t going away just because this outbreak is in the news.