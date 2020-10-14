Guest Editorial: The wealth gap isn't so wide

Debate over income inequality continues to command attention in the public arena, with some of the political class calling for tax increases and expenditures to further redistribute the nation’s income.

Unfortunately, the numbers commonly chosen to analyze this matter provide a distorted picture of the true economic status of U.S. households. To be sure, earnings differ substantially across the population. We vary greatly in our skills, education, drive and fortune of birth, which largely explains our lifetime income paths.

In and of itself income inequality is not harmful. Places with rising inequality are often associated with faster growth and greater opportunities for all of the population. In industrial America of the past century average earnings and living standards rose steadily even as small numbers of magnates amassed great fortunes. More recently, California provides a similar story. In a heartbeat Pennsylvania would welcome the relocation of Silicone Valley’s firms, employees and wealthy owners here to our state.