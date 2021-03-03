Guest Editorial: The purpose of a TRC in Carlisle

Carlisle’s elementary schools were racially segregated until 1949. In 2005 Carlisle historian Ruth Hodge spoke at the dedication the McGowan Building, named for an African-American teacher at one of those schools. Mrs. Hodge recalled how Black teachers brought water basins to class so that children could learn hand-washing in school buildings that had no indoor toilets.
That small detail suggests how the Carlisle Borough’s proposed Truth and Reconciliation Commission could serve our community well if the Borough Council is clear enough and modest enough about what it expects a TRC to accomplish.
The idea for this commission grew out of an online “town hall” forum on “systemic racism.” A cynical version of that decision might go like this. Council members wanted to oppose racism but had no idea where to start. As often happens toward the end of long meetings, they decided to form a committee. Based on a suggestion no one evaluated critically, they gave the proposed committee a resounding name: “Truth and Reconciliation Commission.”
A Wikipedia article offers this definition of a TRC: “an official body tasked with discovering and revealing past wrongdoing by a government ... in the hope of resolving conflict left over from the past.” Historical examples include South Africa and Latin American countries seeking to heal social and civic wounds inflicted by dictatorships guilty of arbitrary arrests, torture, and murder of potential opponents.
Like most first drafts, Borough Council’s first draft of a TRC resolution was flawed. To its credit, Council has published a rewritten resolution at https://www.carlislepa.org/Resolutions/Carlisle-TRC-Resolution(V6).pdf. It is scheduled for a Council vote on March 11.
This revised version is better in two ways. It focuses more clearly on issues within the authority of Borough Council. It also offers Council and the public more time for reflection and suggestions. It defines the first task of the TRC as developing a plan of action — that is, figuring out exactly what this TRC is supposed to do. Council members and the public will be able to review that plan before the TRC begins its actual work.
Council should go further. It could provide a short list of issues that it expects the TRC to consider – not necessarily exhaustive, but priorities. Obvious candidate issues are police practices, zoning ordinances, and access to parks and playgrounds. Another possibility might be unnecessary obstacles in the path of minority entrepreneurs hoping to create small businesses. Problems in public education may not make the list, simply because the Borough doesn’t run schools.
The “Reconciliation” idea still needs work, or possibly dropped. Who is to be “reconciled” with whom? And how? Council should make clear that the TRC is not intended to blame individuals for problems, much less require alleged racists to make public confessions of guilt. Some TRCs have decided that “truth-telling” is a sufficiently ambitious and honorable goal. They dropped the term “reconciliation,” leaving that hoped-for result to the good will of individuals.
The Borough Council should edit out rhetoric likely to generate more heat than light. The resolution is right to stress that harm done by past discrimination is not easily undone. Even the best doctors, using with new drugs and sophisticated technology, may never eliminate painful after-effects of injuries — whether recent or old. However, phrases like “an ongoing maelstrom of systemic racial injustice” invite objections and are unlikely to convince anyone who doubts that racism remains a problem.
Early critics of the TRC idea labeled it “virtue signaling” — an empty gesture to show that council members are on the side of the angels. However, giving human faces and human voices to abstractions like “systemic racism” could go a long way to counter that objection. Not everyone knows that many Carlisle children — within living memory — were forced to attend public schools that had no indoor toilets.
Fred Baldwin served for 26 years on the Carlisle Area School Board. He was its president when the board named a high school building after Emma T. McGowan, an African-American teacher. He has a PhD in American history.