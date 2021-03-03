Guest Editorial: The purpose of a TRC in Carlisle

Like most first drafts, Borough Council’s first draft of a TRC resolution was flawed. To its credit, Council has published a rewritten resolution at https://www.carlislepa.org/Resolutions/Carlisle-TRC-Resolution(V6).pdf. It is scheduled for a Council vote on March 11.

This revised version is better in two ways. It focuses more clearly on issues within the authority of Borough Council. It also offers Council and the public more time for reflection and suggestions. It defines the first task of the TRC as developing a plan of action — that is, figuring out exactly what this TRC is supposed to do. Council members and the public will be able to review that plan before the TRC begins its actual work.

Council should go further. It could provide a short list of issues that it expects the TRC to consider – not necessarily exhaustive, but priorities. Obvious candidate issues are police practices, zoning ordinances, and access to parks and playgrounds. Another possibility might be unnecessary obstacles in the path of minority entrepreneurs hoping to create small businesses. Problems in public education may not make the list, simply because the Borough doesn’t run schools.