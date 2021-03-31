Guest Editorial: The last economic hurdle to overcoming COVID-19

Over the past year, we have all been participants in a long journey to overcome COVID-19 and finally the finish line is in sight. Albeit slowly, vaccines are being rolled out to those who want them, and the governor’s restrictions are being lifted on our communities.

Now is the time to look toward rebuilding the state’s economy and the lives of Pennsylvanians who were left jobless last March. Part of rebuilding includes doing everything possible to support the businesses, health care providers, nursing homes, schools, nonprofits and personal protective equipment makers that had to change their operations overnight and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These organizations help make up the backbone of our economy. They played by the rules that they were told to follow even if they disagreed with the mandates. As we enter the last leg of this pandemic, it is time to remove yet one more barrier that could prevent these establishments from thriving once again. I am proud to be the prime sponsor of legislation to provide our hard-working businesses protections from opportunistic lawsuits that seek to take advantage of the COVID-19 emergency.