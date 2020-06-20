Guest Editorial: The #HearMeOut challenge on Father's Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just under 25 years ago I became a father for the first time, the proud parent of a baby girl. Like most new fathers, it was both an exciting joyful time and a time of apprehension and anxiety. How would I measure up as a dad? Would I be a good teacher and provider, a good co-parent for my daughter? How would I protect this little baby girl as she grew from a child to a young woman in a world that was not always safe for women?

Four years later, my son was born and the same feelings rose to the surface. I thought about my own relationship with my dad, some of the ways I had wished we were closer, wished that I would know him more intimately. How would I relate to my own son and share with him a healthier version of masculinity than I had grown up with?

Looking back on this Father’s Day I can tell you I have made my share of mistakes along the way raising my two children. There are things I know now that I wish I knew when this parenting journey began, but there are some things I think are worth sharing from my journey so far…