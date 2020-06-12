Guest Editorial: The forgotten and future epidemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The voice on the phone was urgent, halting, and fearful. Tracey, a program alum and nurse at one of Gaudenzia’s programs, was uncharacteristically overwhelmed. “Dr. Klatzker,” she pleaded, “my patients are doing their best to maintain their sobriety. But, now they are losing jobs due to lockdown, and can’t pay their rent or their bills.

They’re anxious about catching coronavirus because they don’t have access to masks and gloves. How am I supposed to help them prioritize recovery with so many competing needs?”

Recovery is a challenge under ordinary circumstances. In the midst of a global pandemic, the millions of Americans who are active or recovering drug users are facing an unprecedented challenge. While the coronavirus pandemic is a threat to all vulnerable populations, it poses particularly grave risks to the millions with substance use disorders and the providers who seek to engage and serve them.