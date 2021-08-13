Guest Editorial: The fallacy of critical racy theory

African American Studies is an interdisciplinary course. The materials we covered also came up in their other classes. Africans did not come to North America without a history and culture. After enduring the Middle Passage, they were systematically stripped of their culture, and Africans’ contributions to the U.S. are not limited to picking, singing, dancing and athletics.

How can young white students having this knowledge intellectually damage them? The opposite is true. Not having this knowledge is damaging to them as they begin to live and work in an ethnically diverse society.

It is a mistake to graduate college students with a monocultural view who are incapable of dealing with a multicultural society. How can it be wrong to teach them that persons from all ethnic groups have made significant contributions to our country?

Critical race theory is a boogeyman trotted out by right-wing pundits to promote a monocultural view of our world. What is it that this group who keeps railing against critical race theory hopes to accomplish by insisting that only one group built this magnificent country?