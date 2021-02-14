Guest Editorial: Take a deep breath

Maybe now we can all step back and take a deep breath. We have a new president of the United States. Some folks are happy about it and some folks are not happy about it. Well, let’s do the American thing and let’s try to find some common ground so that our country can return to some sort of civility.
I am disappointed in the leadership of both major political parties. Regarding Donald Trump, many people initially saw him as an advocate for real change. Trump was not a “politician” but rather someone who had experience in other areas and had some good ideas for moving our country forward. We needed someone to help us recover from an ineffective Obama presidency.
Trump did accomplish some good things during his one term as president, but you won’t hear much about them from most of the national news media. Trump could have easily won re-election had he taken COVID-19 serious and acted a little more like Ronald Reagan instead of like Vito Corleone.
For those who believe Trump lost the election because of alleged voter fraud, think again. Trump lost the election because of Trump. He ruined a potentially great opportunity for our country. What is sad is that Trump’s behavior during the last several months handed Joe Biden the presidency and hurt efforts for Republicans to maintain control of the U.S. Senate. Who knows what is in our future now. But, so far, I’m not liking what I see going on in Washington D.C.
The Republican Party, my party, has taken a big hit due mainly to the actions of Donald Trump and the party radicals. But let’s be fair. Let’s not forget the Democrat Party leaders and radicals. These people don’t receive the news coverage they deserve even though their ignorance, hatred and divisiveness run hand in hand with those on other side. Yes, Nancy Pelosi, you are no leader.
There was a time not too long ago when people in both major political parties could actually talk to one another without speaking in absolutes, not yelling and screaming, not having closed minds. Some may not be old enough to remember, but I recall when President Reagan and House Speaker O’Neill worked together for America. These two men were on the opposite ends of the political spectrum but they were gentlemen and respected each other. Both were patriots. Both put America first. I remember when U.S. Senate leaders Bob Dole and Patrick Moynihan would work together to get legislation passed in Washington DC. What happened? We need more respect and a lot more action.
How do we bring back civility and end this extreme partisan nonsense? Well, let’s first start by understanding that our country is the greatest republic in the world. Our country was founded on the greatest constitution in the world. Our political system which currently is a two-party system, does work! For it to work at its best, we need two strong respectable political parties. What these two parties need to do now, in my opinion, is to distance themselves from the extremists and make it public that these peoples’ beliefs do not belong in either party’s respective platforms. Easier said than done, I know; however, it must happen. Otherwise, our country will truly become, as former president Bush recently stated, a “banana republic.” Yes, that sounds alarming but it should be. We cannot keep running down the road of misinformation, stupidity and hatred.
I have stated more than once through past editorials that one of the keys for our country to succeed is to properly educate our youth. Youth today are smart, but they are not sufficiently educated regarding our country’s history or its government. In most instances, it’s not their fault.
They must have knowledge of the past in order to envision success in the future. Our youth need to know how and why our country came into being. They need to know the hardships our predecessors faced. They need to know the struggles that occurred in our history such as the significance of the Civil War for example. They need to know how America rallied out of a true Great Depression in the 1930s and then led the world in defeating one of the greatest enemies known to mankind during WWII. America has sacrificed a lot in its history.
Today, we ask people to wear masks to help fight off COVID-19. Some object and use the argument that it is an infringement on our personal rights. It may be an infringement, but is it too much to ask to do this simple task to help save lives? Wearing a little mask is nothing compared to the sacrifices past generations had to make and did so with pride in order to maintain America’s strength and freedom.
I don’t see that pride like it once was. It is being replaced with a push-button world that promotes weakness, selfishness and hatred. I still have faith that America will bounce back. Let’s just all step back and take a deep breath.
Vince DiFilippo is a Cumberland County Commissioner