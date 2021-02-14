Guest Editorial: Take a deep breath

The Republican Party, my party, has taken a big hit due mainly to the actions of Donald Trump and the party radicals. But let’s be fair. Let’s not forget the Democrat Party leaders and radicals. These people don’t receive the news coverage they deserve even though their ignorance, hatred and divisiveness run hand in hand with those on other side. Yes, Nancy Pelosi, you are no leader.

There was a time not too long ago when people in both major political parties could actually talk to one another without speaking in absolutes, not yelling and screaming, not having closed minds. Some may not be old enough to remember, but I recall when President Reagan and House Speaker O’Neill worked together for America. These two men were on the opposite ends of the political spectrum but they were gentlemen and respected each other. Both were patriots. Both put America first. I remember when U.S. Senate leaders Bob Dole and Patrick Moynihan would work together to get legislation passed in Washington DC. What happened? We need more respect and a lot more action.