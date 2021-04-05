Guest Editorial: Supporting rural broadband

Revenue available for investment in rural broadband would increase under legislation recently introduced in the state Senate.

Legislation that will help bridge the digital divide, which last session gained strong bipartisan support in Harrisburg, has been reintroduced this session by one of the state’s leading rural broadband advocates, Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York).

The bill, SB 341, would modernize regulations adopted decades ago for rural phone carriers, the RLECs, in an age when they monopolized voice service. Today, the RLECs are still required to comply with the same outdated regulations even though, thanks to competition in the telecommunications industry, they now have less than 10 percent of that service. The money to comply with the now unneeded regulations would be better spent expanding access to high-speed broadband for rural residents and businesses.

The Senate approved legislation with the same language at the end of last session with a strong 33-16 bipartisan vote.