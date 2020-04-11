Guest Editorial: Stay home. Be a hero.

This is — literally — dead wrong.

I poked around the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website to see what it says about the flu. I found that during a recent (and typical) flu season, about 2 in 1,000 people are hospitalized and about half of them die. We’re new to COVID-19, but the experts watching it unfold are seeing a scary trend.

Here in Pennsylvania, data paints an emerging picture of a virus far more dangerous than the flu. According to the Pennsylvania’s Department of Health, we have had 102 influenza-associated deaths this season (with 133 deaths last season and a record-breaking 256 deaths in the previous one). According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, during the last six weeks alone, Pennsylvania already has logged more than 400 COVID-19 deaths.

And not one of the COVID-19 models out there suggests Pennsylvania has yet reached its peak.

The health care community is scrambling to be ready for a surge of patients during the coming weeks, and all Pennsylvanians are rightly grateful for the work of our health care heroes — the nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, and other professionals working around the clock to save lives.