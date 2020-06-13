Guest Editorial: State Police holds troopers to the highest standards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennsylvania state troopers don’t enlist for medals or to win popularity contests. Many of us grew up wanting to be troopers, proud to serve our communities and willing to lay down our lives if necessary. Since the formation of our department in 1905, our ranks have suffered 98 line-of-duty deaths. Some date back so far we don’t even have pictures of those brave troopers.

We believe our Call of Honor is nothing less than a sacred oath. Every trooper must memorize it. In particular, it includes this line: “It is my duty to obey the law and to enforce it without any consideration of class, color, creed or condition.” The line is important because it means no one is above the law. Including us. Especially us. That’s the way it should be.

We’re incredibly proud of the work our department has done in the areas of social justice and maintaining standards of proper behavior through a strict disciplinary system. In fact, proposals offered by Gov. Tom Wolf and other legislators would duplicate many robust practices already in place that make Pennsylvania a model for holding its law enforcement agencies to the highest standards.