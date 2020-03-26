Guest Editorial: State lawmakers must act now to mitigate crisis

For example, after the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission closed restrooms and restaurants, lawmakers championed truckers — key to the supply chain for the products sustaining all of us, including the medical industry — who said this would make their work arduous if not impossible. Turnpike facilities were quickly reopened.

Gov. Wolf’s well-intended directive to close “non-life-sustaining” was poorly defined and would have shuttered businesses essential to saving lives. Thankfully, lawmakers are stepping in to ensure some crucial businesses are removed from the governor’s “banned” list, helping many workers return to their jobs and preserving the supply chain for food providers and medical equipment.

Before this crisis, balancing the state budget seemed manageable. Now it’s time to consider stop-gap measures to avoid a government shutdown as revenue declines. Wolf’s hiring freeze is a good first step, but lawmakers should also reduce non-essential spending to ensure government can fund critical services. Years of overspending means the state’s rainy day fund is nearly dry. Lawmakers should shine a spotlight on the state’s $24 billion “shadow budget” and prioritize this hidden spending during this emergency.