Guest Editorial: School funding and the budget

Taxpayers are not well served under the current system. Cyber charter schools, which educate students at home on a computer, receive the same payment rate as brick-and-mortar charter schools, despite having no buildings, no janitorial staff, no cafeteria, and much higher student- teacher ratios.

Not surprisingly, cyber charter schools are awash in excess funding, so money intended to educate children is instead wasted on billboards, TV commercials, and internet advertisements for cyber schools. Cybers also pay considerable amounts to public relations firms, lobbyists, and the CEOs and shareholders of private management companies. This is why national organizations that promote charter schools have urged states to change laws and rein in cyber charters.

Gov. Wolf has proposed a flat tuition rate of $9,500 for students who attend cyber charter schools, a generous amount totaling almost twice the cost of a district-run cyber program. This would save $133 million.

Charter schools are also exempt from the Fair Funding Formula for special education payments. It’s time to close that loophole.