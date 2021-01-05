Guest Editorial: Salt for snow and ice, effects on waterways not very nice

Just like too much salt in your diet can be bad for your health, too much salt on our roads and sidewalks can be bad for the health of our rivers and streams.

Pennsylvania is among northern states in what is referred to as the Salt Belt, named for their use of salt on roadways to control snow and ice.

Last winter, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) treated snow and ice on roadways with nearly 486,000 tons of salt and 374,000 tons of small stones as anti-skid materials. Thousands more tons are added by local municipal road crews.

Everyone is familiar with table salt, or sodium chloride. This, along with chlorides containing magnesium, calcium, or potassium are typically used as deicers.

When these compounds do their job, they dissolve in the melted snow and ice where they either accumulate in nearby soils or find their way to the nearest waterbody.

The various compounds, but particularly the chloride, can be toxic to aquatic life in freshwater. In saltwater environments like the brackish Chesapeake Bay, animals aren’t likely to react as negatively to additional chloride as will critters in freshwater.

For critters and creeks, it can be a bad brew.