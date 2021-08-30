Guest Editorial: RGGI a must for Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians deserve a future with the health and economic benefits of clean energy’s lower emissions. RGGI, which is currently awaiting final approval by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) in September, is on track to be enacted in 2022. Under this program, Pennsylvania’s largest power plants would buy allowances to account for the carbon they emit.

Those payments (which would generate an estimated $300 million in proceeds for the Commonwealth in the first year alone) would then be invested into helping the communities impacted by power plant emissions and go toward developing new innovations in the clean energy sector. With this program we can help lower emissions per UN recommendations — all while improving air quality and growing jobs in a high-paying sector. RGGI has already proven to be a highly successful market-based model that has helped over eleven other states, and it is time for PA to join their ranks.