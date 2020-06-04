Guest Editorial: Resources available for rural broadband investment would expand under Senate legislation

These networks provide voice and internet to customers in some of the most remote areas of the state, the areas where it’s costliest to provide service. The cost of regulatory compliance diverts investment from the infrastructure needed not only to maintain the networks but to keep pace with advancing technologies as well.

At the same time, key consumer safeguards are left intact under SB 1112: the PUC will maintain oversight over universal service, slamming and cramming of customers’ bills, telecommunications relay service for deaf, hard of hearing and speech disabled individuals, and, perhaps most important of all, the requirement that RLECs maintain access to service for all in their coverage areas — they will continue to be the carriers of last resort.

Many other states have adapted to an increasingly competitive telecommunications climate by streamlining their regulatory structures, and recently the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, credited updated federal regulations as one of the reasons why broadband service has remained robust under the surge in use during the coronavirus pandemic.