Guest Editorial: Raiding dedicated conservation funds to plug the state’s budget gap would further damage Pennsylvania’s environment

As Pennsylvania legislators begin looking under the Commonwealth’s cushions for enough spare change to plug a state budget gap that could be higher than $4 billion, they should keep hands off of funds already dedicated to conservation and environmental programs.

Lawmakers in the state House of Representatives have said that dedicated funds, many of which are invested in farm conservation and environmental restoration projects will be the first to be diverted to fill a budget for the second half of fiscal year 2020-21.

In May, because of uncertainty in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pennsylvania House passed a bill to freeze funding for county conservation districts and a series of environmental and other funds that support local parks and trails, farmland conservation, watershed restoration and other projects. The Senate has yet to consider the legislation.

At the same time, Pennsylvania has missed many of its commitments to clean up our rivers and streams and cannot afford to backslide any further. Roughly 30 percent (25,500 miles) of our waters are impaired by things like polluted runoff and the legacy of coal mining. The latest watershed implementation plan to meet Clean Water Blueprint goals by 2025 requires over $320 million more annually and achieves less than 75 percent of the nitrogen reduction needed.