Guest Editorial: Racehorses vs. students

Not much.

The vast majority of Pennsylvania’s $240 million-per-year horse racing subsidies provide cash payments to horse owners. According to the state Independent Fiscal Office, at least half of the owners are from out of state — people who race horses as a hobby or invest in a horse syndicate as a tax shelter.

This cash infusion is defended as an agricultural subsidy, but little of the money makes it to farmers. Racehorse owners jet in on private planes or pull their trailers to the racetracks and then leave, taking Pennsylvanians’ dollars with them.

The justification in 2004 was that subsidies would increase interest in racing, increase wagering, and build the fan base. It turned out to be a bad bet. The amount bet on horses has plummeted and attendance at the state’s six tracks is so low that the racing commission no longer reports it.

In reality, horse racing is on its last legs, propped up by infusions of cash from taxpayers and weighed down by the terrible cost to the horses.