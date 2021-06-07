Guest Editorial: Questionable focus for House Bill 972

As a Cumberland County commissioner, I keep up with various news information and sources regarding the elected officials who serve our wonderful county. Recently, I read about the actions of Cumberland County state Representatives Dawn Keefer and Barb Gleim with disbelief and disappointment.

Our lives and livelihoods have been upended by a global pandemic that has wreaked havoc on our beloved county. Our children, our schools and our livelihoods have suffered. Yet, two of our state reps, who are supposed to serve all residents of Cumberland County, are actively pursuing state legislation and policies that indiscriminately hurt children, public schools and ultimately Cumberland County taxpayers.

Early in April both representatives, Keefer and Gleim, introduced House Bill 972 touting it as legislation that will keep “women’s sports fun and fair.” But, there’s nothing fun or fair about HB 972 or their sponsorship of the same.