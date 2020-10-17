Guest Editorial: PurpleAir adds to our knowledge of air quality

For the past month, smoke in the air on the West Coast has been terrible to breathe due to forest fires. Breathing this pollution is hazardous to your health, according to the EPA air quality index.

How do we know that? It is not simply because one can see smoke on the horizon or watch weather reports. The detailed information also comes from a citizens air quality monitoring network called PurpleAir.

PurpleAir is a simple technological device the size of a coffee can mounted outside peoples’ homes. It records fine particulate (also known as PM2.5) and course particulate (PM10) pollution found in smoke from forest fires. And it records this information at ground level (where you breathe it) on a 24-hour continuous basis.

By connecting a PurpleAir monitor into your home Wi-Fi, the readings are broadcast to a national network of PurpleAir monitors, from which you can instantly compare the air you breathe to the air in a neighboring township, city, or county. Further, the measurements are displayed in terms of the national Air Quality Index that is easily understood.