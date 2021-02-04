Guest Editorial: Providing food during a pandemic

It’s been almost a full year since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the world in its tracks. Questions that haunted our state before the pandemic, became intensified last March:

“Is my business going to survive?”

“Will I keep my job?”

“How will I put food on the table?”

As unemployment and poverty levels continue to swell, 9.9 million more Americans could become food insecure in addition to the 37 million individuals who already face insecurity. These groups not only endure hunger, but they are also exposed to greater health risks from lacking dietary nutrients. This puts the food insecure at a disadvantage for protecting themselves against COVID-19 as an absence of nutrients leads to an inability for the body to fully combat a virus.

Unfortunately, the hardships introduced by the pandemic have yet to end. But as many continue to grapple with the fallout of such life-altering events, there is hope to be shared. Not only in the kindness of others and the new presidential administration’s commitment to combatting the virus, but through the support systems, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, that exist for the sole purpose of providing relief in times of strife.