Guest Editorial: Protecting those who protect us

The bill requires municipalities to pay no more or less in compensation or medical expenses than current law provides, while limiting the measure to the duration of the governor’s Public Health Declaration.

This legislation builds on the original intent of the Heart and Lung Act, signed into law on June 28, 1935, which recognizes the need to continue payment of salary, medical, and hospital expenses of officers who are injured or contract certain diseases in the line of duty.

As it did then, and as it does now, this act sends a clear message that the residents of this Commonwealth have the backs of the men and women who put their lives on the line to serve and protect others.

There is no doubt that during this uncertain time for all of us, if we dial 9-1-1 the expectation is for that call to be answered — whether it is a medical emergency, a vehicle accident, or to report a crime. And our first responders don’t ever hesitate when such a call comes in — not during bad weather and certainly not during a national pandemic.