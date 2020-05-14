Guest Editorial: Property taxes and shared sacrifice

It is my sincere belief that our schools and school districts can make the necessary cuts and re-evaluate their current contracts, in order to meet their budgets.

Ten years ago, during the Great Recession, our schools braced themselves for serious budget impacts. Teachers and administrators agreed to freeze their wages, administrators cut programs, class sizes increased, and the constituents were given much needed relief from an increase to their property taxes. We are going to experience this very same scenario now, and it will most likely be worse. We cannot and should not deny its inevitability, and we must prepare.

Currently, we have nearly 2 million people unemployed, including sole proprietors, in our state. This is an historic high; double the 800,000 unemployed 10 years ago. Many of our homeowners cannot afford their current mortgage. As legislators, we hear thousands of constituents’ desperate conversations daily. Can we seriously accept a tax increase during a pandemic, when we know the majority of people who filed for unemployment are not getting paid, and they had to spend their stimulus to eat and pay their bills?