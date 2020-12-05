Guest Editorial: Plan to sell Claremont jeopardizes quality of care, local jobs

The Cumberland County commissioners recently discussed their plan to sell the county-owned Claremont Nursing Home in Carlisle, where members of AFSCME Local 3504 work tirelessly to care for hundreds of residents, even during a pandemic that has hit these kinds of facilities extra hard.
Turning Claremont from a public, nonprofit facility to a private for-profit facility would be misguided at best, even if we were not experiencing the biggest public health crisis of our lifetimes.
While the commissioners insist that privatization is the way forward, many voiced their opposition in a chorus of public comments at a commissioners meeting and through a growing online petition. Many people are raising valid concerns that the process is being rushed, that it will worsen an already-difficult situation, that it threatens the livelihoods of dedicated nursing home staff, and that it threatens the quality of care to residents.
It is well-documented that for-profit nursing homes do not provide the same quality of care as nonprofit nursing homes. When you move to a for-profit model, the inevitable occurs: enriching owners, CEOs and shareholders becomes more important than providing quality care to residents or treating employees properly.
According to the Center for Medicare Advocacy, for-profit nursing homes had lower staffing levels and higher numbers of deficiencies that sometimes even caused harm to residents. Nonprofit nursing homes, which Claremont currently is, performed better on most measures than for-profit facilities, showing lower hospitalization rates, more discharges to home, more nursing staff, and fewer government-cited deficiencies.
A Bloomberg article from 2012 reported that for-profit nursing homes lead in overcharging while care suffers.
Pintas & Mullins, an injury law firm, recently noted the following in a Sept. 10 blog post: “Falls, bedsores, and overmedication are also more common in for-profit nursing homes simply because there are fewer nurses. Understaffing leads to resident neglect and abuse, including malnutrition and dehydration, fraud, and wrongful death.”
On top of that, selling Claremont would just create more stress and anxiety for nursing home residents and employees alike when uncertainty is already at an all-time high.
With a new, private owner, there are many unknown factors that we simply do not need complicating the situation right now. Not the least among those factors are whether a new owner would maintain the current staffing level or if they will cut jobs at a time when too many Americans are already out of work.
We should also be concerned about whether a new owner would respect the workers’ union and collective bargaining agreement. In addition to nonprofit nursing homes being proven to provide better care, a recent study found that mortality rates from COVID-19 are lower in unionized nursing homes. The author of that study noted: “Unions generally demand high staff-to-patient ratios, paid sick leave and higher wage and benefit levels that reduce staff turnover. … They educate workers about their health and safety rights, work to ensure that such rights are enforced, demand that employers mitigate known hazards, and give workers a collective voice that can improve communication with employers.”
While Claremont has been dealing with its share of COVID-19 cases and even some deaths, the staff have done a remarkable job providing high quality care despite the circumstances. Selling the home now would only serve to jeopardize that and worsen the situation.
Please make your opposition to this move known by contacting the Cumberland County commissioners and urging them to delay or abandon their plan to sell Claremont Nursing Home. They can be reached at 717-240-6150. Also, please check their website for information about public meetings where you can speak out regarding this issue at ccpa.net.
https://www.pennlive.com/news/2020/11/petition-circulating-against-proposal-to-sell-cumberland-countys-nursing-home.html
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2012-12-31/for-profit-nursing-homes-lead-in-overcharging-while-care-suffers
Steve Mullen is the director of AFSCME District Council 89, which represents the staff at Claremont Nursing Home.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!