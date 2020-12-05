Guest Editorial: Plan to sell Claremont jeopardizes quality of care, local jobs

On top of that, selling Claremont would just create more stress and anxiety for nursing home residents and employees alike when uncertainty is already at an all-time high.

With a new, private owner, there are many unknown factors that we simply do not need complicating the situation right now. Not the least among those factors are whether a new owner would maintain the current staffing level or if they will cut jobs at a time when too many Americans are already out of work.

We should also be concerned about whether a new owner would respect the workers’ union and collective bargaining agreement. In addition to nonprofit nursing homes being proven to provide better care, a recent study found that mortality rates from COVID-19 are lower in unionized nursing homes. The author of that study noted: “Unions generally demand high staff-to-patient ratios, paid sick leave and higher wage and benefit levels that reduce staff turnover. … They educate workers about their health and safety rights, work to ensure that such rights are enforced, demand that employers mitigate known hazards, and give workers a collective voice that can improve communication with employers.”